Last month, beabadoobee announced This Is How Tomorrow Moves, the Rick Rubin-produced follow-up to 2022’s Beatopia. The English artist shared the infectious lead single “Take A Bite,” and today she’s back with “Coming Home.”

“I wrote it in a hotel room in LA when I was away from my boyfriend, my loved ones, my two cats,” she said in a statement. “It opens with all the little mundane things like doing the dishes, that I miss because I’m always away. Really, it’s just a cute little love song with a weird non-existent structure.”

Hear the song below.

This Is How Tomorrow Moves is out 8/16 on Dirty Hit.