It’s been two years since beabadoobee released her sophomore album Beatopia, and she’s done a whole lot since then. She’s collaborated with Clairo and Laufey. She’s covered the Strokes, the Sundays, Vanessa Carlton, Aimee Mann, and Ella Fitzgerald. She’s opened the damn Eras Tour. Now, she’s ready to announce that her new LP This Is How Tomorrow Moves is set to come out this summer.

After getting her start making bedroom pop, beabadoobee has taken a big leap up with This Is How Tomorrow Moves, recording with Rick Rubin at his Shangri-La studios. Lead single “Take A Bite” sounds big and bold. It reminds me of the mid-’90s moment when pop singer-songwriters were making sure to put some grungy guitar vroom into even their most pop-ready tracks. Here’s what she says about the song:

It’s me feeling introspective about my thoughts and unhealthy way of living. It’s finding comfort in a familiar place — finding comfort in chaos, because that’s what I know. So I bring it into every aspect of my life, especially with relationships. And it’s just tapping into this part of my brain where I just jump straight to the most negative, most chaotic thought ever known to man and make and make that into my reality.

Director Jake Erland filmed the “Take A Bite” video on a soundstage in Bulgaria, and it’s got beabadoobee looking glamorous in an archival Stella McCartney dress. The clip is made to look like one long camera shot, and it follows her through a city block where she doesn’t seem to notice as chaos descends around her. Check it out below

This Is How Tomorrow Moves is out 8/16 on Dirty Hit.