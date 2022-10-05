Watch beabadoobee’s Bubblegrunge Cover Of Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles”

Vanessa Carlton’s 2002 stunner “A Thousand Miles” is one of the all-time great air piano songs. What this cover supposes is: What if it wasn’t? In the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, the great Y2K-era revivalist and Gen Z indie-pop hero beabadoobee has transformed “A Thousand Miles” into a bubblegrunge number that would fit in right alongside Third Eye Blind. Watch below, and check out beabadoobee’s recent album Beatopia if you haven’t.