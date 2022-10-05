Watch beabadoobee’s Bubblegrunge Cover Of Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles”

News October 5, 2022 12:44 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Watch beabadoobee’s Bubblegrunge Cover Of Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles”

News October 5, 2022 12:44 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Vanessa Carlton’s 2002 stunner “A Thousand Miles” is one of the all-time great air piano songs. What this cover supposes is: What if it wasn’t? In the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, the great Y2K-era revivalist and Gen Z indie-pop hero beabadoobee has transformed “A Thousand Miles” into a bubblegrunge number that would fit in right alongside Third Eye Blind. Watch below, and check out beabadoobee’s recent album Beatopia if you haven’t.

Related

Album Of The Week: beabadoobee Beatopia
Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Someone Was Grating Cheese Onto People’s Heads At Viagra Boys’ Desert Daze Set

2 days ago 0

Prince Estate Blocks “Nothing Compares 2 U” From Appearing In Sinéad O’Connor Documentary

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Mary J. Blige’s “Family Affair”

2 days ago 0

Molly Rankin On How Teenage Fanclub, Fantasy Basketball, Stardew Valley, & More Shaped Alvvays’ Adventurous New Album Blue Rev

2 days ago 0

Steve Lacy Scores First #1 Hit With “Bad Habit”

2 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest