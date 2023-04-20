Clairo Joins beabadoobee On New Version Of “Glue Song”

Clairo Joins beabadoobee On New Version Of “Glue Song”

Almost two years after sophomore stunner Sling, Clairo is in the midst of a prolific run of loosies and features that has me wondering if a third LP might be coming soon. In recent months Claire Cottrill has shared the one-off “For Now,” covered Vashti Bunyan’s “Winter Is Blue,” and guested on tracks by Phoenix and Synthia. Now, as with her appearance on Phoenix’s “After Midnight” remix, Clairo is gracing a new version of another artist’s previously released single.

Glue Song” was beabadoobee’s soft and pretty Valentine’s Day offering ahead of her opening dates on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. Now that the tour is underway, she’s put out a new version of the tender, minimal track that finds her duetting with Clairo. Hear the new “Glue Song” below.

