In the months since last summer’s Beatopia, beabadoobee has continued to release music, but mostly covers: the Strokes, the Sundays, Vanessa Carlton. She’s also been announced as one of the openers for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. Today she’s back with a brand new original song and music video.

“Glue Song” is being released on Valentine’s Day for a reason. It’s a love song, one that hearkens back to the acoustic sound of her earliest releases. At this point in her career she can spring for an elegant string section to flesh it out, though. Directed by Jacob Erland, the “Glue Song” video was shot in Bea Kristi’s native Philippines. Here’s her statement on the song:

I wrote a lot of this song while on tour across Australia and Asia in the back of cars and traveling. It’s a heartfelt song that means a lot to me…. A love song and the first one I’ve written

in my new relationship. I usually write these songs that are sad, in the past with my writing even

when it doesn’t sound sad looking back, the lyrics usually have been. For the first time this is

just me being really happy. I’m in a really positive place for the first time in a long time and

feeling love. We recorded the song with my guitarist and producer Jacob in his house and added

in trumpets and strings. This song feels really personal and I went to my home town in Ilo Ilo to

film the music video. It’s where I was born and so that also added another personal touch to the

song.

Watch “Glue Song” below.