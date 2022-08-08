Watch Beabadoobee Cover The Sundays’ “Here’s Where The Story Ends”

News August 8, 2022 7:00 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Beabadoobee is still in heavy promotion mode for her Album Of The Week Beatopia, and soon she’ll hit Japan, the UK, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, and more countries on tour before heading to the US in late October. Before that, though, Beabadoobee visited SiriusXM for a live session, where she did a stripped-down cover of the Sundays’ 1990 jangle gem “Here’s Where The Story Ends.” Excellent song choice on her part, and gorgeous execution. Listen and watch below.

Beatopia is out now via Dirty Hit.

