beabadoobee – “The Adults Are Talking” (The Strokes Cover)

Erika Kamano

New Music July 15, 2022 10:54 AM By Tom Breihan
0

beabadoobee – “The Adults Are Talking” (The Strokes Cover)

Erika Kamano

New Music July 15, 2022 10:54 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Today, the London alt-pop singer-songwriter beabadoobee releases her sophomore LP Beatopia; it’s our current reigning Album Of The Week. The Apple Music version of Beatopia features a nice little surprise. As a bonus, that version features a four-track Antidote Live Session. In that session, beabadoobee joins the likes of Lorde and Tame Impala on the list of artists who have recently covered the Strokes.

When people cover the Strokes, they usually go with something from the first two albums. That’s not what beabadoobee did. Instead, she took on “The Adults Are Talking,” one of the singles from the band’s most recent album, 2020’s The New Abnormal. It makes a certain kind of sense. Since beabadoobee is crazy young, The New Abnormal might be the Strokes album that resonates the most for her. Her take on the song is breathy and minimal, and the song translates nicely to her aesthetic. Below, check out beabadoobee’s cover and the Strokes’ video for the original.

Beatopia is out now on Dirty Hit.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Destiny’s Child’s “Bills, Bills, Bills”

3 days ago 0

Stove God Cooks Is Ready For His Moment

3 days ago 0

Japanese Breakfast Cancels Show At Rochester Venue Hosting Far-Right “Reawaken America” Tour

1 day ago 0

Watch The Trailer For Rob Zombie’s First PG Movie, The Munsters

3 days ago 0

Watch Rage Against The Machine Play “No Shelter” For The First Time In 15 Years

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest