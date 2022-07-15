Today, the London alt-pop singer-songwriter beabadoobee releases her sophomore LP Beatopia; it’s our current reigning Album Of The Week. The Apple Music version of Beatopia features a nice little surprise. As a bonus, that version features a four-track Antidote Live Session. In that session, beabadoobee joins the likes of Lorde and Tame Impala on the list of artists who have recently covered the Strokes.

When people cover the Strokes, they usually go with something from the first two albums. That’s not what beabadoobee did. Instead, she took on “The Adults Are Talking,” one of the singles from the band’s most recent album, 2020’s The New Abnormal. It makes a certain kind of sense. Since beabadoobee is crazy young, The New Abnormal might be the Strokes album that resonates the most for her. Her take on the song is breathy and minimal, and the song translates nicely to her aesthetic. Below, check out beabadoobee’s cover and the Strokes’ video for the original.

Beatopia is out now on Dirty Hit.