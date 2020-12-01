Watch The Strokes Play Baseball Against Robots In Roman Coppola’s “The Adults Are Talking” Video

The Strokes’ recent album The New Abnormal was recently nominated for Best Rock Album at the Grammys, which is, somewhat shockingly, the band’s first-ever Grammy nomination. And today, they’re sharing a new music video for that album’s opener and standout track “The Adults Are Talking.” Directed by Roman Coppola, who previously handled the band’s visuals for “Last Nite,” “The Modern Age,” “Someday,” “Hard To Explain,” and “12:51,” the video shows the Strokes getting creamed in a baseball game against a team of robots. Watch below.

The New Abnormal is out now via Cult Records/RCA.

