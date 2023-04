Over the weekend, Clairo released a demo of a new song called “For Now,” with proceeds going to charity. A few weeks before that, she hopped on a remix of Phoenix’s “After Midnight.” And now, another dispatch from Clairoverse. On Wednesday, she shared a video of herself covering Vashti Bunyan’s “Winter Is Blue,” a song which the folk music great first recorded a demo of back in 1966. Check out the cover below.