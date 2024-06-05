bar italia Share Surprise New EP The Tw*ts

Last year, bar italia blessed us with Tracey Denim (which was our Album Of The Week) and The Twits. Today, the English rock band are back with the surprise EP The Tw*ts.

The Tw*ts has three new songs along with the previously released “sounds like you had to be there.” “The only conscious being in the universe,” “Sarcoustica,” and “drumstart” were written shortly after The Twits. If you love bar italia for their invigorating, punk-influenced moments, you’ll love “The only conscious being in the universe.” If you love them for their seductive, brooding slow-burners, you’ll love “Sarcoustica.” Check out the EP below.