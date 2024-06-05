Parannoul put out some of the best albums of 2021 and 2023, so it’s always good news when they drop new music. This time, the anonymous Korean shoegazer is teaming up with the multi-continental cloud rap collective Fax Gang for “Lullaby For A Memory.” It’s the lead single to their upcoming collaborative album Scattersun, out next week via Topshelf.

Fax Gang are a very online crew of musicians. They met around late 2018 and early 2019 through RateYourMusic, becoming friends over their shared tastes before eventually becoming collaborators. Parannoul first worked with them by co-producing “Four Walls,” a track on Fax Gang’s 2022 project Dataprism. Now, we’re about to have eight whole Fax Gang & Parannoul songs!

If “Lullaby For A Memory” is any indication, Scattersun will be quite the trip of melodic emo rap with lots of blown-out production and some breakcore passages. The single also arrives with an animated video by S Alvarez. Check that out and see the Scattersun tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Quiet”

02 “Wrong Signal” (Feat. Mudd the student)

03 “Double Bind”

04 “Ascension” (Feat. agatka)

05 “Lullaby For A Memory”

06 “Soliloquy”

07 “Scattersun”

08 “Circular Motion”

Scattersun is out 6/12 via Topshelf.