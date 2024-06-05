Rinse – “Breathe”

New Music June 5, 2024 By Chris DeVille

Rinse – "Breathe"

Joe Agius has been trickling out Rinse singles lately, including the Caroline Loveglow collab “Stranger” and “Kiss Me (Kill Me)” with spouse and frequent creative partner Hatchie. There’s no featured guest on his new song out this week. “Breathe” — which, like the other recent Rinse tracks, is from a new EP called Starfish — gives Agius the full spotlight. He uses it to go full Depeche Mode, emoting intensely in the context of grand, dark-hued new wave. Watch the video below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Kiss Me (Kill Me)” (Feat. Hatchie)
02 “Breathe”
03 “Stranger” (Feat. Caroline Loveglow)
04 “Raindrops” (Feat. Winter)
05 “Everything Feels So Different Now”

Starfish is out 6/20 on Cohort. Pre-save it here.

