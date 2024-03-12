Joe Agius plays guitar for his wife Harriette Pilbeam’s project Hatchie and has been sharing fuzzy, mesmeric songs of his own under the name Rinse since 2020. In his solo career he’s collaborated with Pilbeam and teamed up with artists like K.I.M, Orchin, and Goodchild for remixes. Today, he’s joined by LA singer/songwriter Caroline Loveglow for the gauzy tune “Stranger.”

The warped, whirling sound mimics the mystery of the words: “Stranger/ You know a stranger/ And you can’t explain where/ You’ve seen their face before.” It’s his first material on Cohort Records; below, watch the trippy video made by Agius.