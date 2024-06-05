New York “grungegaze” band Glimmer crossed our radar earlier this year with a pair of singles called “Buried” and “Daydream.” They’re back today with another one called “Homesick” which, like its predecessors, was mastered by Will Yip.

“Grungegaze” is a very accurate descriptor here. “Homesick” hits like a sucker punch, layering guitar riff on guitar riff while still giving space for singer Jeff Moore’s existential vocals: “Well the morning seems OK/ But it’s difficult to explain/ There’s a darkness I can’t escape/ It’s the sealing of my fate.”

Listen to “Homesick” below.