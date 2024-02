Glimmer — not to be confused with Glitterer or Gleemer — are a grungegaze band from New York. They only have a few songs out, and today they shared “Buried” and “Daydream.”

The tracks were recorded at Studio G Brooklyn, engineered and mixed by Jeff Bernerand, and mastered by emo savant Will Yip. Glimmer is Jeff Moore on vocals and guitar, Jaye Moore on drums, Johnny Nicholls on guitar, and Kevin Dobbins on bass. Hear the songs below.