Earlier this year, Angel Olsen and Maxim Ludwig joined forces for a cover of the Velvet Underground’s “I Can’t Stand It.” Today, the pair is back with the grand “Mercury Avenue.”

“I had the honor of singing on ‘Mercury Avenue’ — the new single from Maxim Ludwig — out everywhere today,” Olsen wrote on Instagram. She continued:

When Maxim first played the demo of “Mercury Avenue” for me, I shyly asked if he wouldn’t mind if I sang it with him at his upcoming show. The line “I know how to stay alive, I’ve been here before” reminded me of so many times I’d been completely detached from myself, numb and looking for the slightest sign of change or strength. The words immediately resonated with me. I’m so proud of this video and it was so magical to co-direct alongside Angela Ricciardi and have the chance to take a more behind the scenes role of video making. Both Maxim and Angela are a dream team, and the three of us could talk endlessly on surrealism, Bergman and the power of overlays.

Watch the video for the song below.