In 2021, the Offspring released Let The Bad Times Go, their first album in nine years. Today, the pop-punk troublemakers are announcing its follow-up, SUPERCHARGED, arriving in October. The lead single “Make It All Right” is out now.

“We wanted this record to have pure energy — from the start to the finish,” bandleader Dexter Holland said in a statement. He continued:

That’s why we called it SUPERCHARGED. From the height of our aspirations to the depths of our struggles, we talk about it all on this record…in a way that celebrates the life that we share and where we are now. Our single “Make It All Right” is a great example of this because it talks about the people in our lives who make us feel strong when we are feeling low — our partners in crime who make us feel all right.The album was recorded in three different locations this time around: Maui, Vancouver, and our home studio in Huntington Beach, and together with our producer Bob Rock everything came out awesome. I feel like this is the best we have ever sounded! We’ve been rocking out and headbanging to it for months! And we can’t wait for you guys to hear it!

“Make It All Right” includes addition vocals from Canadian voice actress Rebecca Shoichet. Hear it below.

SUPERCHARGED is out 10/11 on Concord Records.