Watch Massive Attack Play Their First Show In Five Years With Special Guests Elizabeth Fraser And Horace Andy

Massive Attack last played shows in 2019 on their Mezzanine XXI tour. Tonight, the band performed their first gig since then at Gothenburg Film Studios in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The group brought out Elizabeth Fraser and Jamaican roots reggae musician Horace Andy as special guests, both of whom have been considered members of Massive Attack. The evening included covers of Avicii’s “(Intro) Levels,” Ultravox’s “ROckwrok,” and, for the first time, Tim Buckley’s “Song To The Siren” which was famously covered by This Mortal Coil with Fraser and her Cocteau Twins bandmate Robin Guthrie in 1983. According to BrooklynVegan, before performing “Safe From Harm” from their 1991 album Blue Lines, 3D, aka Robert Del Naja, said, “Traditionally this is a song of protest, tonight it is a song of solidarity with the Palestinian people.”

It’s also the group’s first gig since the death of guitarist Angelo Bruschini in 2019. Watch footage from the concert below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orden i flickan (@ordeniflickan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian Jansson (@outlinedshapes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex D. Enerskog (@cmpnrslx)

SETLIST:

01 “Girl I Love You” (with Horace Andy)

02 “Future Proof”

03 “Song To The Siren” (with Elisabeth Fraser) (Tim Buckley cover)

04 “Hymn Of The Big Wheel” (with Horace Andy)

05 “Black Milk” (with Elizabeth Fraser)

06 “Inertia Creeps”

07 “ROckwrok” (Ultravox cover)

08 “Angel” (with Horace Andy)

09 “Safe From Harm”

10 “Unfinished Sympathy”

11 “Karmacoma”

12 “Teardrop” (with Elizabeth Fraser)

13 “(Intro) Levels” (Avicii cover)

14 “Risingson”