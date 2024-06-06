Plain White T’s Are Also Confused By Drake’s “Hey There Delilah” Remix

Earlier this week, Drake tried to assuage his less-than-flattering public image as of late with a truly baffling remix of the 2006 Plain White T’s hit “Hey There Delilah.” It’s called “Wah Gwan Delilah,” and it’s supposed to be a Toronto-fied version of the original. The T’s have now shared their reaction to the whole situation, and it appears they’re just as confused as everyone else is.

“Wah Gwan Delilah” was first released on Soundcloud as a solo track by Drake’s fellow Torontonian, the comedian and novelty rapper Snowd4y. When Snowd4y revealed that he had Drake hop on a remix of it, many initially assumed the robotic vocals were made with AI. But then Drizzy co-signed the song on his Instagram story, and considering he’s historically spoken out against people using AI to recreate his voice, this might be the real deal.

Plain White T’s shared their reaction to “Wah Gwan Delilah” in a video the band shared to social media. Understandably, they’re truly speechless for a second. “That’s not Drake,” frontman Tom Higgenson says after some puzzled facial expressions. “It’s crazy that everybody thinks that it’s real. It seems like it’s very obvious. I don’t know. But it’s cool. Whatever.”

I just hope the Plain White T’s are getting some healthy royalty checks off this whole fiasco. Delilah deserves better! Watch the band’s reaction and listen to “Wah Gwan Delilah” in its entirety below.