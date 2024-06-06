Billie Eilish released her third studio album Hit Me Hard And Soft a couple of weeks ago. Although she teased a couple of the record’s songs during a surprise DJ set at Coachella, she notably didn’t officially release any singles ahead of the LP. If she had, however, I bet one of them might’ve been “Chihiro,” which Eilish shared a self-directed music video for today.

The “Chihiro” video starts with Eilish in an eerie, dimly-lit building that looks a bit like an empty school — perhaps a nod to the song’s namesake, the protagonist of the Studio Ghibli classic Spirited Away, who gets swept up into chaos after encountering an abandoned amusement park. As Eilish runs around the building’s halls, she encounters who’s presumably her love interest in the song, played by Nat Wolff. From there, he ends up following her outside, before he tackles her in a grassy field at sunset. Very A24! Eilish expanded more on the Spirited Away inspo speaking to Rolling Stone:

The song is loosely based off of that movie, which is one of my favorites. It’s kind of from her point of view, mixed with mine. The visuals in that movie are some of the best ever — all that Studio Ghibli shit is unbelievable. There’s all those visuals of the train in the water after the flood, and it literally looks like an ocean with a train track. I had just watched Spirited Away and Finneas had made that beat. I love that movie. I’ve seen it so many times.

In an Instagram post, Eilish added that “Chihiro” is “one of my favorite videos I’ve made & truly one of the greatest days of my life.” Watch it below.