Billie Eilish Previews New Songs In Surprise Coachella DJ Set

Last week, Billie Eilish announced a new album called Hit Me Hard And Soft — it’ll be out on May 17, and she said she won’t be releasing any advance singles from it.

Eilish is bopping around Coachella this weekend. She joined Lana Del Rey for Friday night’s headlining set to do “Ocean Eyes” and “Video Games,” and on Saturday Eilish did a surprise DJ set on one of Coachella’s smaller stages called The Do LaB. She previewed a handful of new songs from her new album: “Lunch,” “L’Amour De Ma Vie,” and “Chihiro.” That last one is named after the main character in Hayao Miyazaki’s Spirited Away, and Eilish also teased it during a Zane Lowe interview on Friday.

Check out some clips from Eilish’s DJ set below.

WE GOT THE EXTENDED PART OF “CHIHIRO” pic.twitter.com/nnFFAYaurC — Billie Eilish Music Videos (@eilishmvs) April 14, 2024

L’AMOUR DE MA VIE WAS PLAYED AT COACHELLA !!!pic.twitter.com/IThNewGOBZ — Billie Eilish Music Videos (@eilishmvs) April 14, 2024