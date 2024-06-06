The world still hasn’t properly recognized Sam Bielanski and Matty Morand’s consistently awesome Toronto fuzz-pop duo PONY. Bielanski and Morand have built momentum, and they always get strong reviews, but I don’t feel like enough of us have caught on to what’s happening with these two. They only make bangers! Every song rips! The hits just keep coming! They should be huge! The latest PONY release the latest in a commendable stretch of jams.

PONY released their sophomore album Velveteen last year. It was awesome. Fellow all-caps ass-kickers MSPAINT did a remix of PONY’s song “Haunted House,” and that was great, too. Now, PONY have a new one-off single called “Freezer,” and that’s good news for all of us. “Freezer” is a reckless, headlong alt-rock sugar-rush bubblefuzz anthem about wanting, really badly, to be someone else. It rocks. Listen below.

<a href="https://ponytheband.ca/track/freezer">Freezer by PONY</a>

“Freezer” is out now on Take This To Heart Records.