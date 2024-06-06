New Dolly Parton Broadway Musical Coming In 2026

A new musical telling Dolly Parton’s life story is coming to Broadway. As the New York Times reports, Hello, I’m Dolly, both a cheeky nod to the Broadway classic Hello Dolly and a reference to Parton’s debut album, is scheduled to hit Broadway in 2026, Parton announced Tuesday.

“I just wanted to say that I wouldn’t be here, if you hadn’t been there, and I mean that — and that happens to be the name of one of the songs that’s going to be in my new Broadway musical,” Parton told the crowd at CMA Fest in Nashville. “I’ve written a whole lot of original songs for it, as well as all the hit songs that you know.” She added, “You’ll get to know all of my life, up to now… It really does have a lot of story, a lot of family.”

Parton will write the musical book with Maria S. Schlatter, with whom she collaborated on 2020’s Netflix movie Christmas On The Square. Parton is producing the play with her longtime manager Danny Nozell. It’s a project she’s been working on for a decade.

This is not the first Dolly Parton musical. Parton wrote 9 To 5: The Musical, a 2009 adaptation of the 1980 movie that yielded her chart-topping single of the same name. There was also Here You Come Again, which did not involve Parton but was centered on a devoted fan.