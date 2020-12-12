Dolly Parton Saved This 9-Year-Old Girl’s Life

American treasure Dolly Parton, who recently donated $1 million to help fund Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine and made Stephen Colbert cry tears of joy, also saved a nine-year-old girl’s life on the set of her new Netflix holiday movie Christmas On The Square. Parton reportedly saved Talia Hill, a young dancer who appears in the film along with her two older brothers, by pulling her out of the path of oncoming traffic.

“We were on set and I was at the hot chocolate station and they said ‘Go back to your beginning positions,'” Talia Hill explained while recounting the story on Inside Edition. “So there is a vehicle moving, and I was walking, and then somebody grabbed me and pulled me back and I looked up and it was Dolly Parton.”

“And I was surprised, I was like, [gasp],” Hill continued. “And she’s like, ‘Well I am an angel you know,’ because she plays an angel in the movie. And I was in shock. She hugged me and checked me and said ‘I saved your life!’ And my mom was crying, like, ‘Yes you did Dolly Parton, yes you did.'” All in a day’s work for Dolly!