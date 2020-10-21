American hero Dolly Parton has a long history of making people feel really, really emotional. Last night, she did it on television. Parton is about to publish Songteller: My Life In Lyrics, a new book that focuses on her staggering history as a songwriter, and she’s also got a new holiday album called A Holly Dolly Christmas out already. So last night, she went on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, and she made Colbert cry.

On Colbert, Parton was her usual charming self, telling stories about giving her song “To Daddy” to Emmylou Harris and hearing Whitney Houston elevate her song “I Will Always Love You.” Then Colbert asked her about when she was a kid, and when her mother would sing her songs. Without breaking conversational stride, Parton launched right into “Bury Me Beneath The Willow,” an old Appalachian folk song that the Carter Family recorded in 1927. Parton just let loose with it like it was nothing, and it immediately sent Colbert into a cry-laughing tizzy.

At the 5:32 mark of the video below, you can see it all happen. Parton realizes midway through that Colbert is breaking down, and Colbert says, “Like a lot of Americans, I’m under a lot of stress right now, Dolly. You got under my tripwire right here, I’ll tell you right there. That was pretty beautiful.” Watch it below.

In the second part of the interview, Parton talks a bit about some of her favorite lesser-known songs. But she doesn’t sing, and nobody cries. If you want to watch that part anyway, here it is:

Last night’s Colbert episode had a musical guest, and it wasn’t Dolly Parton. Instead, it was Ty Dolla $ign, who beamed in with a remote soundstage performance of his new single “By Yourself,” with guest Jhené Aiko and producer Mustard there to assist. Ty Dolla $ign is not likely to make Stephen Colbert cry anytime soon, but he’s pretty good. Watch that performance below.

A Holly Dolly Christmas is out now on Butterfly Records/12Tone Music. Songteller: My Life In Lyrics is out 11/17 via Chronicle Books. Ty Dolla $ign’s new album Featuring Ty Dolla $ign is out 10/23 on Atlantic.