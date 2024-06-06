50 Cent Defends Photo With Lauren Boebert

50 Cent was on Capitol Hill with attorney Ben Crump Wednesday to promote Black ownership within the luxury spirits industry. “I got a chance to meet with both sides today, and it feels really good,” he told reporters. “They don’t agree on a lot of stuff. And so to get them to agree on seeing me was an accomplishment in itself.” During his visit, 50 took a lot of photos with various Congresspeople from both parties, most of whom used the opportunities to put “In Da Club” puns on social media. Among the photos was an image of the rapper-actor-entrepreneur with Colorado Republican Lauren Boebert, which instantly went viral due to Boebert’s polarizing persona.

Boebert is known as a huge gun fanatic, an anti-vaxxer, and a QAnon supporter. She was also the subject of a minor scandal when she and a male companion were ejected from a performance of the Beetlejuice musical in Denver for vaping, loudly singing, recording the performance, and fondling each other. So obviously people online had thoughts about the pic with 50, who previously endorsed Donald Trump for president and has been the subject of genital-related controversy himself.

“Wait, wait, guys i took pictures with everyone and all you seem to care about is Lauren,” 50 wrote on Twitter/X a few hours after his visit. “what did she do in a dark theater that hasn’t been done, my God ! Hey I don’t have chlamydia by the way. LOL.”

Lauren Boebert, Colorado Republican making the white house look good. 😏 pic.twitter.com/GJnb9UnLbE — 50cent (@50cent) June 5, 2024