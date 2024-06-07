Diztort Announce Breakup

The great California hardcore band Diztort is calling it a day. Next month, Diztort will play the latest edition of the giant Los Angeles hardcore fest Sound And Fury. On Instagram earlier this week, Diztort wrote that the Sound And Fury set will be their last one: “Thank you to everyone who has supported us over the years. There will be no surprises and no reunions.”

Diztort got started in Huntington Beach in 2017, and their titanic, muscular NYHC-style groove was fully in place on their original demo. The band released the Hell Is… EP in 2018, and they finally released their long-awaited album Vengeance Is Mine last year. It rules. Earlier this year, Diztort headed out on a full US tour. I saw them in Richmond a couple of months ago, and they ripped. They will be missed.