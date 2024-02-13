Sound And Fury 2024 Lineup Has Have Heart Reunion, Fiddlehead, Sunami, & So Much Hardcore

Sound And Fury, the biggest hardcore festival in North America, is coming back to Exposition Park in Los Angeles this summer, and it’s just unveiled most of its lineup. This time, the big news is that Have Heart are coming back! Have Heart, the righteously emotional Boston hardcore band, released two classic albums and then broke up in 2009. In 2019, Have Heart got back together and played eight shows, including a headlining spot at that year’s Sound And Fury. One show in Worcester, Massachusetts drew more than 8,000 people — an absolutely insane number for a DIY hardcore show. The announcement of another Have Heart reunion show is a big deal. Have Heart are also playing a few more shows this summer; details below.

Fiddlehead, the newer band from Have Heart singer Pat Flynn and drummer Shawn Costa, will also play this year’s Sound and Fury. As for the rest of the lineup, it includes plenty of the biggest and best hardcore bands currently operating, including Sunami, Twitching Tongues, One Step Closer, Harms Way, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, End It, Kruelty, Diztort, Scarab, Volcano, XweaponX, Demonstration Of Power, Outta Pocket, Clique, and the once-again-active Weekend Nachos.

If you don’t like hardcore, then you probably shouldn’t go to this festival. But the lineup does have plenty of stuff that might not fit the strict “hardcore” definition, including Chat Pile, Fleshwater, Koyo, They Are Gutting A Body Of Water, Anxious, Full Of Hell, Prize Horse, and Kumo 99. More bands will be announced later. You can find all the details here.

As for Have Heart, they’re also playing two more festivals, Detroit’s Tied Down and Manchester’s Outbreak, and they’ll headline a pair of massive shows in Brooklyn and Boston. Check out their dates below.

TOUR DATES:

6/02 – Detroit, MI @ Tied Down Fest

6/29 – Manchester, UK @ Outbreak Fest

7/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Sound & Fury

7/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Monarch *

7/20 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ^

* with Speed, Magnitude, Restraining Order, Move, & Anklebiter

^ with Speed, Gel, Initiate, Eye For An Eye, & Wound Man