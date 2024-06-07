New York indie-pop duo Cults have been around for so long that they’re starting to feel like a fixture. They’ll head out on tour with Vampire Weekend this fall, and it won’t be their first time doing that. Now, Cults have announced plans to follow 2020’s Host with their new album To The Ghosts. “Crybaby,” the track that they released earlier this spring, is the LP’s opening track, and they’ve just dropped another one on us.

Cults recorded To The Ghosts with co-producer Shane Stoneback, and Brian Congleton mixed the record. New single “Left My Keys” is a bright, shimmery alt-pop jam with some rich, synthy textures in the mix. Below, check out the “Left My Keys” video and the To The Ghosts tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Crybaby”

02 “Left My Keys”

03 “Onions”

04 “Crystal”

05 “Leave Home”

06 “Eat It Cold”

07 “Honey”

08 “Knots”

09 “Behave”

10 “Open Water”

11 “Cells”

12 “You’re In Love With Yourself”

13 “Hung The Moon”

To The Ghosts is out 7/26 on Imperial.