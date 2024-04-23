Cults – “Crybaby”
Last year, Cults shared the previously unreleased songs “Barry” and “Hurting” to celebrate 10 years of their second album Static. Today, the New York alt-pop duo is releasing “Crybaby,” their first brand-new material in two years.
“‘Crybaby’ marks a new direction of exploration,” Madeline Follin and Brian Oblivion said in a statement. “We experimented with a lighter sound influenced by the Crystals, Joe Meek & Kraftwerk. A fun song but also a call out to both sides of codependency.”
The track was produced by Shane Stoneback and is out on IMPERIAL. The band is also announcing a headline North American tour in August, which ends a few weeks before their run opening for Vampire Weekend.
Check out “Crybaby” and the tour dates below.
TOUR DATES:
08/01 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
08/02 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme
08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
08/07 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
08/09 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
08/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
08/12 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
08/13 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
08/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club
08/16 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
08/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
08/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
08/20 – Dallas, TX @ Sons of Hermann Hall
08/21 – Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock
08/22 – New Orleans, LA @ The Parish Room
08/24 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
08/25 – Orlando, FL @ The Social
08/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
08/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
09/19 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *
09/20 – Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park *
09/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheatre *
09/23 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *
09/24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *
09/25 – Laval, QE @ Place Bell *
09/27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *
09/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts *
09/30 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *
10/01 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *
10/02 – Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavillion *
10/04 – Charlotte, NC @ Amos’ Southend
10/05 – Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern
10/06 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
10/08 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion *
10/09 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheatre *
10/11 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *
10/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *
10/13 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *
10/15 – St. Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre *
10/17 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *
* Supporting Vampire Weekend