Last year, Cults shared the previously unreleased songs “Barry” and “Hurting” to celebrate 10 years of their second album Static. Today, the New York alt-pop duo is releasing “Crybaby,” their first brand-new material in two years.

“‘Crybaby’ marks a new direction of exploration,” Madeline Follin and Brian Oblivion said in a statement. “We experimented with a lighter sound influenced by the Crystals, Joe Meek & Kraftwerk. A fun song but also a call out to both sides of codependency.”

The track was produced by Shane Stoneback and is out on IMPERIAL. The band is also announcing a headline North American tour in August, which ends a few weeks before their run opening for Vampire Weekend.

Check out “Crybaby” and the tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

08/01 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

08/02 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme

08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

08/07 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

08/09 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

08/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

08/12 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

08/13 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

08/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club

08/16 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

08/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

08/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

08/20 – Dallas, TX @ Sons of Hermann Hall

08/21 – Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock

08/22 – New Orleans, LA @ The Parish Room

08/24 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

08/25 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

08/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

08/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

09/19 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

09/20 – Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park *

09/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheatre *

09/23 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *

09/24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

09/25 – Laval, QE @ Place Bell *

09/27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

09/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts *

09/30 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

10/01 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

10/02 – Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavillion *

10/04 – Charlotte, NC @ Amos’ Southend

10/05 – Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern

10/06 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

10/08 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion *

10/09 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheatre *

10/11 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *

10/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *

10/13 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

10/15 – St. Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre *

10/17 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

* Supporting Vampire Weekend