The Killers Cover Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ “Maps” At Gov Ball

At least two excellent alt-rock singles came out in 2003: “Mr. Brightside” and “Maps.” The Killers paid homage to the Yeah Yeah Yeahs last night by covering the latter song during their headlining set at Governors Ball in New York.

According to Setlist.fm, the Killers didn’t cover “Maps” in full, instead working it in as an interlude with their own 2012 song “Runaways.” Their festival set also included a cover of Erasure’s “A Little Respect,” which they also played Friday night at Bowery Ballroom during their Hot Fuss 20th anniversary show. By the way, Hot Fuss just turned 20.

See the Killers covering Yeah Yeah Yeahs at Gov Ball below.