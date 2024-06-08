Watch The Killers Cover Erasure And Play “Andy, You’re A Star” For The First Time In Six Years On 20th Anniversary Of Hot Fuss

Watch The Killers Cover Erasure And Play “Andy, You’re A Star” For The First Time In Six Years On 20th Anniversary Of Hot Fuss

On Friday, the Killers celebrated 20 years of Hot Fuss with a show at New York’s 575-cap venue Bowery Ballroom. The gig was announced earlier this week, and they’re playing Gov Ball today.

At Bowery Ballroom, the Killers performed “Andy, You’re A Star” for the first time since 2018. They also covered Erasure’s “A Little Respect,” which their song “Boy” has been accused of ripping off. They also played “A Little Respect” in Boston last month. Watch footage from the night below.

