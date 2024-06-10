Mk.gee Announces Fall ’24 World Tour Dates

Earlier this year, the LA-based musician Mike Gordon, better known to the world as Mk.gee, released his gorgeously woozy debut album Two Star & The Dream Police. That record, an insular and experimental work that combines indie rock with R&B in hazy and nostalgic ways, is a slow-blooming word-of-mouth success. It’s also one of our favorites of the year. We at Stereogum don’t agree with Eric Clapton on too much these days, but we can at least find common ground on that.

Mk.gee toured smaller venues in the US earlier this year, but he’s a bigger deal now, and he’s about to hit some bigger rooms. This morning, Mk.gee shared a video of himself playing his song “Breakthespell” live in Los Angeles, and he also announced plans to play shows in North America, Europe, and Australia this fall. Below, check out that live video and those tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

9/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

9/03 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

9/06 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

9/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

9/09 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

9/11 – Denver, CO @ Summit

9/13 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

9/14 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

9/15 – Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues

9/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

9/19 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

9/20 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

9/21 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion

9/23 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

9/24 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

9/26 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

9/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

9/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount Theater

10/01 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

10/02 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

10/03 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

10/05 – Minneapolis, MI @ Uptown Theater

10/31 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton

11/03 – Paris, France @ Elysée Montmartre

11/04 – Berlin, Germany @ Betonhalle

11/05 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradise

12/03 – Brisbane, Australia @ The Triffid

12/05 – Sydney, Australia @ Metro Theatre

12/07 – Melbourne, Australia @ Max Watt’s