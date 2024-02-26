Mk.gee, the LA-based musical artist and producer born Mike Gordon, has been blowing a lot of minds this year with his debut album Two Star & The Dream Police. Gordon came to prominence producing for Dijon, helping the singer to craft his experimental take on R&B, pop, and rock. His own work as Mk.gee exists in a similar space, refracting faded memories of the ’80s in a fractured, sun-bleached style that weaves together forward-thinking work from the likes of Jai Paul and Bon Iver. I loved Brady Brickner-Wood’s description of the album’s “Michael Jackson-meets-Arthur Russell pop-rock grooves” at Pitchfork.

Two Star & The Dream Police is some real internet shit — futuristic pop music filtered through years of trendy blog music and decades of nostalgia. It also seems to work just fine outside the confines of online. Mk.gee and collaborator Benji B performed songs from the album at Jil Sander’s FW24 show Saturday during Milan Fashion Week. The tunes captured the surreal essence of the recordings, and they made a fascinating soundtrack for a runway show.

Watch below, where you can also stream the full Mk.gee LP.

<a href="https://mkgee.bandcamp.com/album/two-star-the-dream-police-2">Two Star & The Dream Police by Mk.gee</a>

Two Star & The Dream Police is out now on R&R Digital.