All Things Go Announces Inaugural NYC Lineup

The All Things Go festival started a decade ago at Washington, DC’s Union Market. Since then, it’s found an identity and gotten a whole lot bigger. Now, ATG goes down every year at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, and it’s come to focus on a new generation of alt-pop, primarily from women and nonbinary artists. It’s found enormous success in that lane, and the people who put together the lineups know what they’re doing. Last year, the festival expanded to two days and sold out both of them. Stereogum boss Scott Lapatine and I were there, and it was a good time. This year’s ATG returns to Merriweather this September — it’s already sold out — and the festival organizers are also expanding into New York. Today, they’ve unveiled the first All Things Go NYC lineup.

The New York version of All Things Go happens 9/28-29 at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens — the same weekend that this year’s edition happens in Maryland. The New York lineup is considerably smaller, and it doesn’t feature Maryland headliners like Hozier, Laufey, and Conan Grey. But crucially, the New York All Things Go did get Chappell Roan, quite possibly this year’s breakout artist, and it seems likely that she’ll be the biggest draw. The fact that Roan isn’t technically at the top of the bill just shows that this festival must’ve been booked a little while ago; it’s the kind of thing that booking agents and promoters figure out way ahead of time.

The All Things Go NY poster has Chappell Roan in headliner font size. She’s sharing night-one headliner billing with Renée Rapp and MUNA. On the second night, the fest has Janelle Monaé, Ethel Cain, and Julien Baker at the top of the bill. (Most of the artists on the New York bill are also playing Maryland, but MUNA, who crushed at the Maryland fest last year, are exclusive to NY for this year.) The fest lineup also has Soccer Mommy, Mannequin Pussy, Samia, Coco & Clair Clair, Indigo De Souza, Maisie Peters, Holly Humberstone, Del Water Gap, Towa Bird, and Annie DiRusso. You can find all the relevant info here.