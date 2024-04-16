All Things Go Announces 2024 Lineup

News April 16, 2024 10:06 AM By James Rettig

The DMV area festival All Things Go has announced its 2024 lineup. This year’s event is headlined by Laufey (performing with the Kennedy Center Orchestra) and Hozier. Also performing: Janelle Monáe, Reneé Rapp, Bleachers, Conan Gray, Remi Wolf, Julien Baker, Chappell Roan, Ethel Cain, Maren Morris, Indigo De Souza, Mannequin Pussy, the Japanese House, Soccer Mommy, and more.

All Things Go 2024 will take place at Merriweather Post Pavilion on September 28 and 29. Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10AM ET. More details here.

