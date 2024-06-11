ANOHNI And The Johnsons – “Breaking”

New Music June 11, 2024 10:29 AM By Tom Breihan

ANOHNI And The Johnsons – “Breaking”

New Music June 11, 2024 10:29 AM By Tom Breihan

ANOHNI And The Johnsons are a thing again. Last year, ANOHNI got together with a new version of her old backing band and released My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross. Last week, ANOHNI And The Johnsons announced their first North American tour in 15 years. Today, they’ve shared the brand new single “Breaking.”

“Breaking,” which does not seem to be about headspins and windmills, is a spare and elegant ballad. It’s got ANOHNI singing over some delicate guitar and what might be flute, and it’s lovely. AHOHNI co-wrote the track with producer Jimmy Hogarth, who’s worked on some big pop records and who will serve as part of the backing band on the forthcoming tour. Listen to the track below.

“Breaking” is out now on Rebis Music/Rough Trade.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Curious Case Of The Underselling Arena Tours

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off”

2 days ago 0

Gov Ball: Chappell Roan Debuts New Song “Subway,” Says She Turned Down Pride Event At The White House

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest