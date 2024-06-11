Sexyy Red Arrested Over Newark Airport Brawl

Nobody likes going through airport security, and Sexyy Red is no exception. The crimson-haired St. Louis rapper was arrested in New Jersey early Saturday morning — hours before her Gov Ball set — after getting into a physical altercation at Newark Liberty International Airport.

TMZ acquired security footage of the incident, in which a group of guys tackle each other to the ground before Sexyy steps in. She then grabs one of those metal pillars used for retractable line dividers, apparently ready to use it as a weapon before others intervene.

TMZ adds that while some of the folks were arrested for assault, Sexyy made it out with just a disorderly conduct charge. She later took to social media to share that she was quickly released from custody just in time to make it to Gov Ball, and to her hosting slot at the WWE NXT Battleground tomorrow. She also generously offered to replace the phone of one of the people involved in the brawl.

This all happened just a couple of months after Sexyy claimed she was stopped at the Mexico border for having too much money and jewelry on her. With all due respect, she should probably consider TSA Pre-Check next time.

Surveillance footage of Sexyy Red involved in an airport brawl which led to her arrest over the weekend has surfaced. pic.twitter.com/UArLSQAkUT — XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 11, 2024

Chile, #SexyyFree Rap superstar Sexyy Red was arrested at the Newark airport after an altercation due to someone taking an unauthorized photo. pic.twitter.com/DSChsbUEhW — Mílagro (@MobzWorld) June 10, 2024