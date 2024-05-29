Sexyy Red Was Made For Pro Wrestling

Right now, Sexyy Red is everywhere. Her single “Get It Sexyy” is a big hit. She’s twerking onstage with Zach Bryan. Last week, she released her album In Sexyy We Trust, and it’s got Drake rapping over a “BBL Drizzy” sample. Now, Sexyy Red has made her long-promised entry into the world of professional wrestling, an art form that depends on gigantic, outsized personalities just like her.

Since she got famous last year, Sexyy Red has been tweeting about wanting to be on WWE TV, and it happened last night. NXT is WWE’s developmental territory — the place to see future stars before they get a chance on the big stage. On last night’s episode of NXT’s weekly TV show, Sexyy made a big appearance to unveil the brand new Women’s North American Championship and to announce that she’ll host next month’s big Battleground event in Las Vegas.

Sexyy Red made her entrance to “Get It Sexyy,” and she looked completely at home in a WWE ring. She didn’t do any wrestling moves last night, though she did briefly get into a tug-of-war with championship contender Michin over the title belt. Also, she did some backstage flirting, and commentator Booker T just about lost his mind while talking about her. Watch it all happen below.

The host of #NXTBattleground ✅ Unveiling the NEW NXT Women’s North American Title ✅ Fighting off @TatumPaxley?!?@SexyyRed314_ is making herself right at home tonight on #WWENXT!! pic.twitter.com/Be4x2l5oSX — WWE (@WWE) May 29, 2024

I can't believe this is real Sexyy Red on #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/KbJhJFC1pY — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) May 29, 2024

The main event of Sexyy Red’s NXT debut wasn’t anything that she did on TV. It was when she met WWE great Shawn Michaels and sang his “Sexy Boy” theme song. She’s just a sexy boy! She’s not your boy toy!

🗣️ SEXY BOYYYYYYYY@SexyyRed314_ and @ShawnMichaels are the duo we never knew we needed 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ycSy447sZU — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 29, 2024

There’s no guarantee that Sexyy Red will get physical when she’s hosting Battleground, but, I mean, obviously she will. The bar for music stars doing wrestling shit is extremely high, and it’ll be fun to see how Sexyy measures up. NXT Battleground airs live on Peacock 6/9. The end of that sentence sounds like a Sexyy Red lyric.