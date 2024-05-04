Watch Zach Bryan Bring Sexyy Red Out To Twerk During “Revival”

May 4, 2024

Zach Bryan has been on tour, debuting new songs and bringing out guests like Bruce Springsteen and Kacey Musgraves. Last night the country star was joined by Sexyy Red, who twerked during “Revival.”

At the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Bryan performed “Revival” from his 2020 album Elisabeth as an encore. Sexyy Red, whose hometown is St. Louis, ran on stage to twerk for the big finale. Watch footage below.

@vcheer_11 the way i made a joke before the show started that she would come out #zachbryan #stlouis #quittintimetour #sexxyred #foryou ♬ original sound – Sarah 🥱💛

