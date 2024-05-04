Watch Zach Bryan Bring Sexyy Red Out To Twerk During “Revival”

Zach Bryan has been on tour, debuting new songs and bringing out guests like Bruce Springsteen and Kacey Musgraves. Last night the country star was joined by Sexyy Red, who twerked during “Revival.”

At the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Bryan performed “Revival” from his 2020 album Elisabeth as an encore. Sexyy Red, whose hometown is St. Louis, ran on stage to twerk for the big finale. Watch footage below.