The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill Named Best Album Of All Time By Apple Music

Over the past week Apple Music has been driving engagement — that is, sending social media users into fits of frenzy — by gradually rolling out its list of the top 100 albums of all time. Today, the top 10 has finally been revealed, with Lauryn Hill’s 1998 solo debut The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill landing at the top of the list, just above Michael Jackson’s Thriller and the Beatles’ Abbey Road. You can see the full list at Apple’s site, but here’s the top 10:

10. Lemonade – Beyoncé

9. Nevermind – Nirvana

8. Back To Black – Amy Winehouse

7. good kid, m.A.A.d city (Deluxe Version) – Kendrick Lamar

6. Songs In The Key Of Life – Stevie Wonder

5. Blonde – Frank Ocean

4. Purple Rain – Prince & The Revolution

3. Abbey Road – The Beatles

2. Thriller – Michael Jackson

1. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill – Lauryn Hill

Apple recently took Hill to dinner in New York and presented her with the news that she had been voted into the #1 spot:

We surprised @MsLaurynHill at an intimate dinner in New York to tell her that The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill was No. 1 on our #100BestAlbums list. 🏆 What does this album mean to you? pic.twitter.com/BslciRVEm0 — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) May 22, 2024

Ebro Darden, who broke the news to Hill, also posted a list of the factors Apple’s voters were instructed to consider:

Voters of the #100Best on @AppleMusic were challenged to not vote for our favorites, but .. * Albums that represented a cultural moment for the artist or genre. * Albums that were complete thoughts, not just collections of hit songs. * Albums that thoroughly represent culture… — the Old Man Ebro (@oldmanebro) May 21, 2024

As Variety reports, last night Hill was in attendance at the Grammy Hall Of Fame gala in LA, where Miseducation was inducted and Andra Day covered its cover of “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You.”

So, how’d you all like Apple’s list? Everyone in full agreement?