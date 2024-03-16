Watch Zach Bryan Debut New Song “Sandpaper” In Newark

In January, Zach Bryan previewed a new song called “Sandpaper” on TikTok, which is something the country star likes to do; earlier this month, he teased a new song called “The Way Back” in a YouTube video. That’s still not out, but he debuted “Sandpaper” live last night in Newark.

At the Prudential Center, Bryan played the song toward the end of the set. His last release was September’s EP Boys Of Faith, which featured Noah Kahan and Bon Iver. Watch him debut “Sandpaper” live below.