Watch Zach Bryan Debut New Song “The Way Back” On Piano

News March 2, 2024 4:55 PM By Danielle Chelosky

News March 2, 2024 4:55 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Last year, Zach Bryan released his massive self-titled album, and closed out 2023 with a surprise EP called Boys Of Faith with Noah Kahan and Bon Iver. On Friday, in advance of next week’s Quittin Time Tour kickoff, he previewed a new song called “The Way Back.”

The country star shared a video of himself performing “The Way Back” on piano. The lyrics are as devastating as you’d expect: “Who’d have thought, she would ruin you/ Leave your whole damn family in shambles too.” Hear it below.

