Zach Bryan Announces Self-Titled Album Feat. Kacey Musgraves, The Lumineers, & More

On Friday, country-adjacent superstar Zach Bryan announced a new self-titled album coming August 25. Following his 2022 breakout debut album American Heartbreak, Bryan’s self-titled will feature 16 tracks stacked with cameos from Kacey Musgraves, the Lumineers, Sierra Ferrell, and the War And Treaty.

“Really proud to call the writing and production on somethin’ all mine,” Bryan wrote. “Thank y’all for your patience, I didn’t make this album to appease people who will never be happy anyways, I made it for my people, hope everyone has a good weekend.”

Bryan also teased a couple of forthcoming songs, writing on Twitter: “I wanted this entire record to be self-produced. Releasing Deep Satin (a song my friend Eddie produced) and a few more songs as the months are to come. I won’t keep anyone waiting I promise, I love you guys and I am so grateful I get to grow through this life with y’all.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “Fear & Friday’s (Poem)”

02 “Overtime”

03 “Summertime’s Close”

04 “East Side Of Sorrow”

05 “Hey Driver” (Feat. War And Treaty)

06 “Fear And Fridays”

07 “Ticking”

08 “Holy Roller” (Feat. Sierra Ferrell)

09 “Jake’s Piano/Long Island”

10 “El Dorado”

11 “I Remember Everything” (Feat. Kacey Musgraves)

12 “Tourniquet”

13 “Spotless” (Feat. The Lumineers)

14 “Tradesman”

15 “Smaller Acts”

16 “Oklahoman Son”

Zach Bryan will be out 8/25 via Warner.