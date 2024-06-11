III Points Announces Full 2024 Lineup Feat. First American Massive Attack Show In Five Years
Miami’s remarkably well-curated III Points festival leans toward electronic music, but it isn’t really based in any particular genre other than, I suppose, “Boiler Room-type stuff.” The festival is coming back this fall, returning to Mana Wynwood 10/18-19, and the big news is that it features UK mood-music overlords Massive Attack, with their first announced US show in five years.
This past weekend, Massive Attack played in Gothenburg, Sweden — their first show since the 2019 Mezzanine XXI tour. The Gothenburg set included appearances from collaborators like Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser and reggae legend Horace Andy, and you should take any opportunity to see them live. They’ll be the headliners for III Points, and the top of the bill also includes artists like PinkPantheress, Justice, Jamie xx, Rick Ross, Arca, Jungle, Disclosure, Bad Gyal, Kaytranada, Juan Atkins, and George Clinton’s Parliament-Funkadelic.
Other notable names on the III Points lineup include DJ Shadow, Raekwon, DJ Koze, Yung Lean, Bladee, Toro Y Moi, Channel Tres, Mall Grab, Jacques Greene, horsegiirL, Sega Bodega, and bar italia. Since the poster is a little hard to read, here’s the alphabetized lineup:
Arca
Artemas
Aurora Halal (live)
Bad Gyal
Bar Italia
Beltran
Ben UFO
Bladee
BLOND:ISH
Carlita
Channel Tres
Chasewest
Cloonee
Disclosure
Disco Lines
DJ Koze
DJ Shadow
Elderbrook
Glass Beams
Heidi Lawden
horsegiirL
Isabella Lovestory
ISOxo
Jacques Greene
Jamie xx
Joe Kay
Jonny From Space (live)
Jungle
Justice
Kaytranada
KETTAMA [B2B Skin On Skin]
Lake Hills [B2B True Vine]
Layton Giordani
Maher Daniel [B2B D33]
Mall Grab
Malone
Massive Attack
Mochakk
Natural Wonder Beauty Concept
Nick Leon & Ezra Miller (live A/V)
Pachanga Boys
Parliament Funkadelic feat. George Clinton
PAWSA
PinkPantheress
Player Dave
Pretty Girl
Ranger Trucco
REZZ
Rick Ross
salute
Sammy Virji
Sara Landry
Sega Bodega
Seth Troxler
Skee Mask
Skin On Skin [B2B KETTAMA]
Snow Strippers
SoFTT
Thee Sacred Souls
Tinlicker (live)
Toro y Moi
True Vine [B2B Lake Hills]
Vintage Culture
Yung Lean