III Points Announces Full 2024 Lineup Feat. First American Massive Attack Show In Five Years

Miami’s remarkably well-curated III Points festival leans toward electronic music, but it isn’t really based in any particular genre other than, I suppose, “Boiler Room-type stuff.” The festival is coming back this fall, returning to Mana Wynwood 10/18-19, and the big news is that it features UK mood-music overlords Massive Attack, with their first announced US show in five years.

This past weekend, Massive Attack played in Gothenburg, Sweden — their first show since the 2019 Mezzanine XXI tour. The Gothenburg set included appearances from collaborators like Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser and reggae legend Horace Andy, and you should take any opportunity to see them live. They’ll be the headliners for III Points, and the top of the bill also includes artists like PinkPantheress, Justice, Jamie xx, Rick Ross, Arca, Jungle, Disclosure, Bad Gyal, Kaytranada, Juan Atkins, and George Clinton’s Parliament-Funkadelic.

Other notable names on the III Points lineup include DJ Shadow, Raekwon, DJ Koze, Yung Lean, Bladee, Toro Y Moi, Channel Tres, Mall Grab, Jacques Greene, horsegiirL, Sega Bodega, and bar italia. Since the poster is a little hard to read, here’s the alphabetized lineup:

Arca

Artemas

Aurora Halal (live)

Bad Gyal

Bar Italia

Beltran

Ben UFO

Bladee

BLOND:ISH

Carlita

Channel Tres

Chasewest

Cloonee

Disclosure

Disco Lines

DJ Koze

DJ Shadow

Elderbrook

Glass Beams

Heidi Lawden

horsegiirL

Isabella Lovestory

ISOxo

Jacques Greene

Jamie xx

Joe Kay

Jonny From Space (live)

Jungle

Justice

Kaytranada

KETTAMA [B2B Skin On Skin]

Lake Hills [B2B True Vine]

Layton Giordani

Maher Daniel [B2B D33]

Mall Grab

Malone

Massive Attack

Mochakk

Natural Wonder Beauty Concept

Nick Leon & Ezra Miller (live A/V)

Pachanga Boys

Parliament Funkadelic feat. George Clinton

PAWSA

PinkPantheress

Player Dave

Pretty Girl

Ranger Trucco

REZZ

Rick Ross

salute

Sammy Virji

Sara Landry

Sega Bodega

Seth Troxler

Skee Mask

Skin On Skin [B2B KETTAMA]

Snow Strippers

SoFTT

Thee Sacred Souls

Tinlicker (live)

Toro y Moi

True Vine [B2B Lake Hills]

Vintage Culture

Yung Lean