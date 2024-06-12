In April, Susanna announced her new album Meditations On Love and released the lead single “Everyone Knows.” Today, the Norwegian singer and composer is unveiling the gorgeous “Elephant Song.”

“‘Elephant Song’ is an ode to being in process; to struggle, to stumble, being in doubt, feeling vulnerable, but to keep on going. All we have is here and now,” Susanna explained. “Inspired by the Ethiopian pianist Emahoy Tsege Mariam Gebru, it is the first song I made on my new piano, a Steinway from the 1960s.”

The piano is vibrant, especially enmeshed with the playful saxophone and Susanna’s lyrics of having trouble with breathing and sleeping, before she exclaims during the triumphant finale, “We don’t know/ What will happen in the end.” Listen below.

Meditations On Love is out 8/23 on SusannaSonata.