Spirit Of The Beehive – “Let The Virgin Drive”

The season of the Beehive is upon us: Psych rock/noise pop greats Spirit Of The Beehive have announced their fifth studio album You’ll Have To Lose Something. It’s their first project since last year’s i’m so lucky EP, and their first full-length since Entertainment, Death, which was one of the 50 Best Albums Of 2021. Before the new one’s out in August on Saddle Creek, they’ve shared its lead single “Let The Virgin Drive.”

“Let The Virgin Drive” sounds a bit more subdued than a lot of what we heard on Entertainment, Death, but Spirit Of The Beehive are still letting their freak flag fly. The song begins with over-the-top Auto-Tuned vocals before settling into a breezy, acoustic guitar groove. Throughout, there are samples of Japanese city pop and a blood-curdling scream. Band member Zack Schwartz explains: “It’s about unrequited love and making up a situation or whole life in your head. The other person finally ‘sees you’ and your ‘problems are solved,’ but they aren’t, really.” The press release did not clarify whether the song title is a Clueless reference.

“Let The Virgin Drive” arrives with an equally eerie music video that looks a bit like a Yorgos Lanthimos movie. Check that out below, along with the tracklist for You’ll Have To Lose Something and Spirit Of The Beehive’s tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Disruption” (Feat. MSPAINT)

02 “Stranger Alive”

03 “The Cut Depicts The Cut”

04 “Let The Virgin Drive”

05 “Sorry Pore Injector”

06 “Found A Body”

07 “Sun Swept The Evening Red”

08 “Something’s Ending”

09 “I’ve Been Evil”

10 “1/500”

11 “Duplicate Spotted”

12 “Earth Kit”

TOUR DATES:

09/24 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

09/25 — Montreal, QC @ Les Foufounes Électriques

09/26 — Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

09/27 — Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records

09/28 — Chicago, IL @ The Outset

09/30 — Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf

10/01 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

10/03 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

10/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

10/05 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

10/08 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

10/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

10/11 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

10/12 — Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

10/15 — Austin, TX @ The Parish

10/16 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell Stage)

10/19 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

10/20 — Raleigh, NC @ Kings

11/07 — Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

11/08 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat

11/09 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

You’ll Have To Lose Something is out 8/23 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.