Philly’s Spirit Of The Beehive have announced a new EP, i’m so lucky, their first project since 2021’s ENTERTAINMENT, DEATH, which made our 50 Best Albums Of 2021 list. Coming September 1 via Saddle Creek, the EP also arrives in the wake of bandmembers Zack Schwartz (frontman) and bassist Rivka Ravede 2022 breakup after 10 years together, a subject they individually parse on i’m so lucky. In tandem with the announcement, Spirit Of The Beehive are sharing a double single, “tapeworm” and “natural devotion 2,” which comes with a video directed by Daniel Patrick Brennan.

“For the first three or four months after [the relationship] ended, it was pretty rough,” comments Schwartz. “I don’t know if anybody was sure we would continue doing the band. But then we sorted it out slowly and we just all wanted to get back to work.” Honestly? Respect.

Listen and watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “human debenture”

02 “really happening”

03 “tapeworm”

04 “natural devotion 2”

TOUR DATES:

09/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

09/06 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

09/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

09/09 – Arden, DE @ Arden Gild Hall

09/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Current Space

09/12 – Kingston, NY @ Tubbys

09/14 – Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church

09/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

i’m so lucky will be out 9/1 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.