Riot Fest Announces 2024 Lineup Feat. Pavement, Beck, Fall Out Boy, Slayer, More

Riot Fest, the massive Chicago rock marathon, is back for another year, and it’s just unveiled its 2024 lineup. This year’s installment goes down 9/20-22 at a new venue, SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois. As reported, one of the headliners is Slayer, who are back to headlining festivals just five years after they finished their farewell tour. Another headliner is Pavement, who were also recently announced for Seattle’s Bumbershoot Fest.

Big names on the Riot Fest lineup include local stars Fall Out Boy along with Beck, St. Vincent, Rob Zombie, Public Enemy, Bright Eyes, Dr. Dog, the rebooted version of Sublime, and the Offspring, who will perform their monster hit Smash. Bob Marley’s sons will also get together to perform his music, and NOFX will give a farewell performance. There’s no Operation Ivy reunion, but Laura Jane Grace and Catbite will play a tribute set. Manchester Orchestra will do their album Cope, and Mastodon will play Leviathan.

The Riot Fest bill also has Spoon, Waxahatchee, Tierra Whack, Beach Bunny, Basement, the Armed, Drug Church, Gel, the Chisel, Sunami, Fiddlehead, Home Front, Spiritual Cramp, Sprints, Liquid Mike, L.S. Dunes, the Hives, Sum 41, Cypress Hill, New Found Glory, Something Corporate, Taking Back Sunday, Lamb Of God, Suicidal Tendencies, Gwar, State Champs, Poison The Well, Cursive, Sir Chloe, Clutch, HEALTH, the Descendents, the Circle Jerks, Souls Of Mischief, Brutus, Pennywise, the Lawrence Arms, Face To Face, the Buzzcocks, Dillinger Four, Lagwagon, the Vandals, All, the Dead Milkmen, DOA, the Dickies, Swingin’ Utters, the Exploited, and Slaughter Beach, Dog, among many others. It’s also got something called RiotLand, which a press release decribes as “an immersive ‘Choose Your Own Adventure’ world that promises to elevate the festival experience to new heights.” You can find all the important info here.