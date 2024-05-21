Bumbershoot Announces 2024 Lineup, Topped By Pavement

Last September, I watched Pavement perform at the National’s Homecoming festival and wondered whether it would be the ’90s indie-rock icons’ last show ever after a reunion tour that spanned well over a year. I guess not. The Seattle festival Bumbershoot just announced its 2024 lineup, and Pavement are on the bill.

Bumbershoot will take place in Seattle Center on Labor Day weekend, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. Topping the lineup alongside Stephen Malkmus and the boys are James Blake, Kurt Vile, Courtney Barnett, Kim Gordon, Freddie Gibbs, and Aly & AJ. Other offerings include BADBADNOTGOOD, Lauren Mayberry, Cypress Hill, Carl Cox, Squirrel Flower, Moor Mother, Corridor, Disq, Helado Negro, Hurray For The Riff Raff, George Clanton, Ladytron, Lee Fields, Mercury Rev, Ted Leo And The Pharmacists, Black Belt Eagle Scout, the Polyphonic Spree, Pink Siifu, Pom Pom Squad, Rocket, Automatic, Pure Bathing Culture, Angélica Garcia, Kassa Overall, and the pairings of Lol Tolhurst x Budgie and Madison Cunningham x Andrew Bird.

Tickets are on sale now at the festival site. Here’s the full alphabetical music lineup:

Acid Tongue, All Them Witches, Aly & AJ, Angélica Garcia, Automatic, BADBADNOTGOOD, Balthvs, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Carl Cox, Corridor, Courtney Barnett, Cunningham / Bird, Cypress Hill, Dean Johnson, Disq, Emi Pop, Flesh Produce, Freddie Gibbs, George Clanton, Gold Chisme, Grynch, Helado Negro, Hurray for the Riff Raff, I Dont Know How But They Found Me, James Blake, k.flay, Kassa Overall, Kim Gordon, King Buffalo, Kultur Shock, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Ladytron, Lauren Mayberry, Lee Fields, Lemon Boy, Linda from Work, Lol Tolhurst x Budgie, Marc Rebillet, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Mercury Rev, Moor Mother, NAVVI, Neal Francis, Oh, Rose, Parisalexa, Pavement, Pink Siifu, Pom Pom Squad, Psymon Spine, Pure Bathing Culture, R E P O S A D O, Rocket, Spoon Benders, Squirrel Flower, St Paul and the Broken Bones, Stephanie Anne Johnson, Sux, Ted Leo and the Pharmacists, TEKE::TEKE, The Divorce, The Groovy Nobody, The Polyphonic Spree, Thee Sacred Souls, TK & The Holy Know-Nothings, Tres Leches, Warren Dunes

In other Pavement news, the band just earned their first ever certification from the RIAA for “Harness Your Hopes,” the deep cut that became a streaming-era hit and recently soundtracked TikTok’s Utah boy fit check meme.